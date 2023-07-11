An indoor playground in Chester, UK, was forced to close as water gushed through its roof on Saturday, July 8, amid heavy rainfall.

Flip Out Chester said “torrential rain” had flooded parts of its arena. The playground said it was still closed on Sunday due to damage caused.

Video posted by Daniel Symes showed water gushing through the building’s ceiling as children are dancing, screaming, and playing in the chaos.

The UK Met Office said the thundery showers brought “heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and lightning” to central and northern parts of England on Saturday.

Credit: Daniel Symes via Storyful