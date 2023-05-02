Royal fans started camping out along the main road to Buckingham Palace in London days ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The big event is Saturday (5/6), but dedicated fans said they wanted to secure the best view to witness the processions during the historic event, with one saying he’s doing it for “king and country.”
Royal fans begin camping out for King Charles III’s coronation
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now