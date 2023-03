A winter weather advisory remained in effect for the Wasatch Back region of Utah on Friday morning, March 31, the National Weather Service said.

The agency warned that hazardous conditions could impact travel on Friday morning.

Barbie Sunderland said she filmed this video on Friday morning from her home in Eden, measuring the snow accumulating on top of her pickup truck.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for Eden until noon on Friday.

Credit: Barbie Sunderland via Storyful