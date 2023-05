MICHIGAN (WNCT) — Police dashcam captured the moment a runaway cow in Michigan ran across a freeway on Sunday.

Police said a team of wranglers with four wheelers, horses, and lassos chased the bovine until they were finally able to capture it. Police also joked that the mischievous cow was not charged and “is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

Video credit: CBS News