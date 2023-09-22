San Antonio Zoo in Texas has welcomed four new meerkats to its resident mob, just months after the animals went back on public display for the first time in 27 years.

Footage released by the zoo shows the tiny pups poking their heads out of the ground in the habitat.

The zoo’s meerkat habitat opened in May after 27 years without the animals on display.

“These little meerkat babies are an absolute delight,” Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the zoo, said.

“We are thrilled to offer our visitors the opportunity to witness these captivating animals up close and personally. Their return after almost three decades is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse and educational experiences for our guests,” he added.

Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful