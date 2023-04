SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (WNCT) — A Target store in San Francisco, California, was storing products behind security glass, as seen in video posted to TikTok on April 20.

According to geotagged imagery, some products at the store on Folsom Street were behind glass since at least October of last year.

Last year, The San Francisco Standard said Bay Area retail theft was a “concern,” and that police planned to increase patrols in high-traffic shopping areas.