ONTARIO, Canada (WNCT) — It was Santa, by a bit more than the length of Rudolph’s nose.

“Santa Claus” and “The Grinch” took part in a spirited race in Ontario, Canada right before Christmas. Santa took time from his busy schedule and traveled from the North Pole while The Grinch came from his lair … with no sign of his dog Max.

The Grinch took the lead on the backstretch but Santa and his one-horse open sleigh closed the gap, won the race and saved Christmas.