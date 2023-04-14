Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies captured the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on April 12 and 13.

By Thursday, April 13, the volcano had been emitting a cloud of ash for three days, impacting several villages in the region.

According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences, hundreds of earthquakes were recorded as the volcano continued emitting ash that reached a height of five to six kilometers (more than three miles).

Credit: ©2023 Maxar Technologies via Storyful