CITRUS COUNTY, F.L. (WNCT) — Satellite images showed flooding in Florida’s Citrus County on Wednesday, August 30, following the arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

Images captured by Maxar show the storm surge’s impact in Ozello and Crystal Lake on Wednesday.

Idalia weakened to a tropical storm as it moved north towards Georgia and South Carolina on the evening of August 30.

Credit: ©2023 Maxar Technologies via Storyful