Several people were injured, after a school bus and city bus collided in Racine, Wisconsin, on the afternoon of September 6.

Footage from Miranda Bratten’s doorbell video camera shows the school bus flipping on its side, after crashing into the city bus just before 4pm.

A Racine Police Department officer said up to 10 people were injured, with seven or eight people on the city bus and two people on the special needs school bus.

Only the school bus driver and assistant were on board when it crashed, according to media reports, as the pair had just dropped off the last child.

An additional bus was dispatched to keep transporting passengers.

Racine Police Department is investigating the incident.

Credit: Miranda Batten via Storyful