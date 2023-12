Schools and shops were closed in Montivilliers on Tuesday, December 5, as flooding hit the town in the Normandy region of France, local media said.

According to Franceinfo, the flooding was caused by the Lezarde River bursting its banks after heavy rain overnight.

The local firefighters said they had to intervene in 40 different incidents in Montivilliers on Tuesday morning.

Footage shared to Facebook shows the extent of the flooding in Montivilliers.

Credit: sorella.montivilliers via Storyful