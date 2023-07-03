A team of international scientists has discovered a never-before-seen octopus nursery off the coast of Costa Rica, making it only the third known nursery in the world, they said.

Footage released by the Schmidt Ocean Institute shows the deep-sea discovery in an area previously thought to be “inhospitable” to young octopuses.

Researchers said they believe they also discovered a new species during a 19-day expedition led by US and Costa Rican scientists.

“Scientists believe the octopus is potentially a new species of Muusoctopus, a genus of small to medium sized octopus without an ink sac,” they said.

“The discovery of a new active octopus nursery over 2,800 meters beneath the sea surface in Costa Rican waters proves there is still so much to learn about our ocean,” said the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s executive director, Dr Jyotika Virmani.

Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute via Storyful