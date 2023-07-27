CAPE COD, M.A. (WNCT) — Four sea turtles were released off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, by an animal rescue team on July 25.

Rotini, Cavatappi, Cavatelli, and Chitara, who were named after types of pasta and noodles, were released into the ocean on Tuesday, the New England Aquarium said in a press release.

The turtles spent more than eight months at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital, as they underwent treatment for hypothermia-related conditions including pneumonia, dehydration, and trauma.

During the 2022 cold stunning season, the aquarium treated 518 sea turtles that were rescued from the shores of Cape Cod, they said in the press release. Of these, 13 remain in the hospital’s care, but were expected to be healthy enough to release later this summer.

New England Aquarium via Storyful