Collector urchins at SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast in Queensland have gotten into the Halloween spirit by donning various spooky items provided by keepers.

Footage released by the aquarium shows sea urchins with pumpkins and skulls stuck to their spines.

Rachel Power, an aquarist, said: “The collector urchins naturally pick up little bits of rocks and shells as they’re going about their day. They’ll either use these for protection or against the UV. They can also use it to help camouflage into their environments as well.”

“We’re using their natural behaviors of collecting items and we’ve given them some spooky Halloween costumes for them to try on and see which ones they like, just in time for Halloween,” Power said.

Credit: SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast via Storyful