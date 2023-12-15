Sea World celebrated the 20th birthday of polar bear twins, Hudson and Nelson, with decorations and “a special fishy birthday cake” on December 15.

Sea World reports that “Hudson and Nelson arrived at Sea World as 11-month-old cubs in 2004 after being found orphaned in Canada.”

“It has been incredible to watch Hudson and Nelson grow over the 20 years and watch their personalities develop as they reach these new and exciting milestones,” Sea World Curator of Mammals, Mitchell Leroy, said.

In footage provided by Sea World Australia, the twins can be seen feasting on a fishy birthday cake. Throwback footage of their first swim at the institution also shows their first swim at Sea World.

