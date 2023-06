A smattering of seals were spotted enjoying a sunny Sunday afternoon in Humboldt County, California, on June 4, video shows.

Twitter user @JShablotnik said he filmed this footage of the seals resting at Clam Beach, located at the mouth of the Mad River in Northern California, on Sunday.

Farther inland, the National Weather Service (NWS) had warned Sacramento-area residents to practice heat safety on Sunday as temperatures soared.

Credit: @JShablotnik via Storyful