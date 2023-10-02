The full harvest moon illuminated the sky in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday, September 29, marking what NASA said was considered by some to be the last of four consecutive supermoons.

Footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a time lapse of the full moon shining.

The source told Storyful the footage was recorded using a phone through the Celestron AstroMaster 90EQ refractor telescope.

“In the days before electricity, farmers welcomed the sight since it gave them more time to bring in their crops before the first frost of the season,” NASA wrote on X.

Credit: @spaceguy_24 via Storyful