A service dog named Justin received a diploma as his owner graduated from Seton Hall University in New Jersey on Monday, May 22.

Justin accompanied his owner Grace Mariani to all her classes as she worked towards a degree in elementary and special education, the university said.

During the Seton Hall University commencement on Monday, both Mariani and Justin went on stage and received diplomas from the university president.

Credit: Seton Hall University/Kristine Foley via Storyful