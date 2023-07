MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WNCT) — Several people were reported injured after a crane fire and collapse on Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday, July 26.

The New York City Police Department advised people to avoid the areas around 10th and 11th Avenues and West 41st and 42nd Street after the crane collapsed.

Nearby buildings were also being evacuated, the report added.

The New York City Fire Department said they were attending the fire on Wednesday.

Michael Myers Lee via Storyful