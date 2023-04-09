ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WNCT) — At least six people have been hospitalized after a shooting on Friday, April 7, in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, according to local police.

In a press conference, Sergeant Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirmed the shooting occured near 1140 Oceans Boulevard at around 5:20 pm local time.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said several people were in custody, but could not confirm whether the gunman was among them.

Cornett added there was a gathering involving high school students for “senior skip day,” and most of the victims were in their teens.

At least one victim who was at the beach at the time of the shooting was aged in their 30s.

This footage, filmed by Jessica Gick, shows large crowds of beach-goers fleeing as police sirens wail in the distance.

Credit: Jessica Gick via Storyful