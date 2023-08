PURWAKARTA, INDONESIA (WNCT) — Several trains cars were engulfed in flames at a station in Purwakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, August 31, local media reported, citing officials.

Footage recorded by @YAYANUZAJ shows the fire emitting a thick, black plume of smoke.

Local media, citing officials, reported that at least eight train cars were burned.

The fire was extinguished and did not affect operational areas or train services, the report added.

Credit: @YAYANUZAJ via Storyful