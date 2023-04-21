A severe drought in Catalonia, northeast Spain, caused a reservoir in the area to empty out and uncover the ruins of a medieval village underneath, footage posted to Twitter shows.

This footage, captured and posted by Twitter user @_ssilvss, shows the cracked earth of the reservoir and medieval ruins on April 17.

According to the Catalan Tourist Board, the remains of Sant Roma de Sau village were buried underwater in the 1960s, when the Spanish government created the Sau Reservoir to provide water to the community.

While the top of the village church was typically seen when water levels lowered, a recent and severe drought uncovered a larger portion of the ruins.

The reservoirs low water levels led local officials to remove fishing boats and sacrifice 4,000 fish, the Catalan Water Agency said on April 18.

Credit: @_ssilvss via Storyful