The front lawn of a housing complex in Lubbock, Texas, was turned white as a hail storm swept through the area on April 9.

Video filmed by Tyler Danzig shows heavy rain hitting a car park, while the nearby front lawn is covered in white hail stones.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on April 9 and warned of strong winds and the chance of half inch-sized hail.

Credit: Tyler Danzig via Storyful