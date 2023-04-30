MCALLEN, T.X. (WNCT) — A basketball gym in McAllen, Texas, sustained “catastrophic levels” of damage on Saturday, April 29, following a severe storm in the area the previous night.

Footage posted by All Star Basketball McAllen, an all-year gym for teenagers and children, shows the wall of one of the basketball courts partially destroyed on Saturday afternoon.

“This is an extraordinary occurrence,” gym owner and coach Joseph Beltran told Storyful, adding that the building had previously withstood Hurricane Hanna in 2020.

By Saturday afternoon, thousands of residents in the area were still without power, local media reported.