A storm hit the city of Temple in Texas on September 24, causing power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, alerting to the possibility of damaging winds and hail.

Footage shared by @KawaiiTsundoku shows lightning during the storm.

The source told Storyful the footage was filmed during a power outage in the neighborhood.

Credit: @KawaiiTsundoku via Storyful