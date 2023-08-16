WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — Multiple dogs drowned and an employee was injured at a dog daycare on Monday, August 14, as severe thunderstorms caused flash flooding in northern Washington, local officials said.

This footage, captured by Instagram user @amandafaye__, shows flooding on Rhode Island Ave, outside the District Dogs daycare. “We are heartbroken and want to express our profound sadness to our clients who are dealing with the loss of beloved members of their families,” District Dogs said on a social media post. It was unclear how many dogs had died.

The flash flooding was severe under the Rhode Island Avenue railroad bridge, directly in front of the daycare, where water rose quickly in a matter of minutes, the DC Fire chief said. Several people became stuck in their cars and were rescued by firefighters, DC Fire said.

The daycare had flooded in August of 2022, NBC Washington reported. On Tuesday, local councilmember Zachary Parker requested information from DC Water, the city’s water authority, to understand what could have been done to mitigate flood damage along Rhode Island Avenue, where the daycare is located.

Severe thunderstorms were expected in Washington again on Tuesday and more flooding was possible, the National Weather Service said.

Credit: @amandafaye__ via Storyful