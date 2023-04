Storms carrying high winds and hail hit parts of Florida’s east coast as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the region on Wednesday, April 26.

Footage by Twitter user @HarpSocial shows severe weather impacting Vero Beach.

The NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings for areas near Vero Beach on Wednesday, warning of the possibility of golf ball-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph.

Credit: @HarpSocial via Storyful