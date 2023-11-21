BARCELONA (WNCT) — The Colombian singer Shakira sat in court in Barcelona on November 20, where she settled a tax fraud case against her, paying over €7.7 million in fines and avoiding a potential prison sentence.

According to El Pais, the star agreed to a €7.3 million fine instead of a possible €23.5 million fine on alleged unpaid taxes of €14.5 million. She paid an additional fine of €432,000 in lieu of a possible prison sentence.

Footage provided by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalunya shows Magistrate Jose Manuel del Amo asking the singer if she admits to defrauding the tax authorities, to which she answers “yes”.

Credit: Superior Court of Justice of Catalunya via Storyful