FRESNO, C.A. (WNCT) — Bystanders who saw a horse slip into the Kings River in Fresno, California, helped its owner keep the animal’s head above water until county deputies arrived to help rescue it on Friday afternoon, the local sheriff’s office said.

A water rescue ensued after the horse, named Bailey, slipped off an embankment along the Kings River and rolled into the water, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

While waiting for boating deputies to arrive, the owner and neighbors worked to keep Bailey’s head above water. The post explained that the horse “was tangled up in some wire, which prevented her from freeing herself.”

Deputies Kirkpatrick and Anderson, whose first names were not given, finally arrived by boat and managed to cut the wire to set Bailey free, the sheriff’s office wrote.