Strong winds and lashing rain caused havoc in Quincy, Florida, as storms swept the Florida Panhandle on Thursday, April 27.

Footage from Garrett Harvey shows a shopping cart being pushed across a parking lot by the wind, as the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted wind speeds of 60 mph.

The NWS issued a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

Credit: Garrett Harvey via Storyful