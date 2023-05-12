Officials had to deal with an uninvited guest when a skunk invaded a baseball game between the Harrisburg Senators and the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday, May 10.

Footage from the Senators shows the surprise visitor being shooed along the side of the field by a member of staff before slipping under a wall and out of sight.

“Tim is racing the skunk,” commentators can be heard saying, before celebrating the skunk’s exit.

According to local news, the game faced a slight delay but no one was unlucky enough to be sprayed.

Credit: Harrisburg Senators via Storyful