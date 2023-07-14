Severe thunderstorms brought hail, wind, and flashing lightning to western Massachusetts overnight on July 13 into July 14, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned parts of the region to prepare for potential flooding.

Twitter user @brendon_wx97 said he filmed this slow-motion footage in South Hadley as storms hit his area late Thursday night.

A flood watch was in effect for South Hadley and other parts of western Massachusetts until Saturday, as the NWS warned of continued rainfall.

Credit: @brendon_wx97 via Storyful