Severe thunderstorms brought hail, wind, and lightning to Kentucky on Monday, July 24.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm alert for central Kentucky and Indiana, and warned of potential damaging wind gusts and hail.

Several users from Lexington, as well as the nearby areas Berea and Taylor County, posted about thunder and lightning on Monday.

Twitter user Danny Pendleton said that this footage of a slow-motion lightning strike was filmed near downtown Lexington, on Monday evening.

Credit: Danny Pendleton via Storyful