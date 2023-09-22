The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute recently welcomed five cheetah cubs at the zoo’s campus in Front Royal, Virginia, the zoo announced on Thursday, September 21.

Three male and two female cubs were born to mother Echo, the zoo said, describing the newborns as “strong, active, vocal.” The litter’s arrival is the institute’s 81st cheetah birth, the zoo said.

Footage from the zoo’s “cheetah cub cam” shows the cubs cuddling with their mother and climbing on top of each other.

Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute via Storyful