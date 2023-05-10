ALBERTA, CANADA (WNCT) — Almost 30,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in Alberta, Canada, as wildfires continued to burn in the province on Monday, May 8.

Footage captured by Twitter user @caitlinskyking shows the sky darken and become orange in Grande Prairie on Friday evening.

Local media reported record high temperatures in the 80s in the area last week.

By Monday afternoon, 100 active wildfires were burning in the province, according to official fire information.

Credit: @caitlinskyking via Storyful