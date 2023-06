A dark plume of smoke was seen rising behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 30 as a fire burned at a warehouse in the Aubervilliers suburb, local media reported.

This timelapse footage was published by Guillaume Sechet, and shows the smoke starting to rise behind the the Basilica of Sacre Coeur in Montmartre, with the Eiffel Tower in the foreground.

Credit: Guillaume Sechet/Meteo-Paris.com via Storyful