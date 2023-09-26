A resident in Nuuk, Greenland, was surprised by a dark sky early on Monday, September 25, which the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) later put down to smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting across the territory.

State media cited the DMI as saying “smoke from forest fires in Canada […] colored the sky over Greenland dark with greenish and yellowish hues.”

The DMI told national broadcaster KNR that the smoke would remain over Greenland until at least Wednesday.

This footage was published by Greenland resident Orla Joelsen.

Credit: Orla Joelsen via Storyful