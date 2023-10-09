CAMERA SHY: Two young snow leopards were caught taking an interest in a camera trap set up in a national park in Russia. On Friday (10/6), the national park released the footage captured by a different reserve camera that showed one playing with the camera and eventually breaking it. The workers said snow leopards are rarely caught on trap shots.
Snow leopards caught breaking a camera in Russia
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
