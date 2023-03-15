Almost three feet of snow was recorded in parts of New Hampshire on Tuesday, March 14, as a nor’easter moved across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Footage from Twitter user @DeltaVDan gives a perfect illustration of the accumulation, showing as it does a person attempting to walk a dog through knee-deep snow near Rindge.

According to the NWS, winter weather advisories remained in place for northern New Hampshire and Maine on Wednesday morning.

Credit: @DeltaVDan via Storyful