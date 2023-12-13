Snow and ice covered parts of northeast Pennsylvania as winter weather moved in, bringing temperatures in the 20s to the region on Monday, December 11.

Footage posted to Facebook by Blue Mountain Resort shows wintry conditions at their ski slopes in Palmerton on Monday. “Check this out!” the resort wrote. “It was just cold enough on the top of the mountain this morning to bring SNOW!”

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service said the chill would persist through the week, with temperatures not rising beyond the 30s in the Poconos on Thursday.

Credit: Blue Mountain Resort via Storyful