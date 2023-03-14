Most of Massachusetts was expected to see snow at some point on Tuesday, March 14, as a nor’easter moved across the northeast.

Footage filmed by Andrew Desrosiers in Ashby shows dogs jumping through deep snow. “It is dog tunneling and jumping depth out there so far,” he tweeted.

Local news outlet Boston 25 reported more than 40,000 power outages due to the bad weather.

Desrosiers reported “many power flashes” early on March 14, and said his power was also out. He said he was hearing reports of “wires down across town”.

A winter storm warning was to remain in effect until 8 am on Wednesday.

Credit: Andrew Desrosiers via Storyful