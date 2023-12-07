Parts of Maine were blanketed in snow on Tuesday, December 5, after a winter storm dumped several inches of powder across the state the day before.

Snow started falling in Maine on Saturday and continued until Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Parts of the state received up to a foot of snow, the NWS said.

This drone footage by meteorologist James Sinko shows woods around the town of Castle Hill covered in snow on Tuesday morning.

Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful