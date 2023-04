Snow showers continued to fall in mountainous parts of north-central Colorado on Saturday, April 15, though “warmer and drier” weather was expected from Sunday onwards, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The footage from Catherine Tsai shows conditions on Loveland Pass on Saturday morning.

More scattered showers were possible on Saturday afternoon “with snow in the mountains and mainly rain on the plains,” NWS said.

Credit: Catherine Tsai via Storyful