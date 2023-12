An animal rescue charity has shared footage of the touching moment a swan was reunited with her “life partner” after they had been separated from each other.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Ireland said the video, filmed on December 1, showed a female swan meeting her partner after she spent a week recovering from an injury in the charity’s shelter.

“So beautiful,” the video was captioned.

