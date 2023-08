MAUI, H.I. (WNCT) — At least 36 people were killed after fires broke out in Hawaii’s Maui County, officials said on Wednesday, August 9.

The fast-moving blazes, worsened by winds from Hurricane Dora, ripped through the town of Lahaina on Tuesday, destroying homes and other structures.

Cath-Anne Ambrose said she filmed this footage on Tuesday evening.

“Oh my gosh,” she says. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life. This is so scary.”

