A soccer match in Mendoza, Argentina, was interrupted on Sunday, November 26, as fans launched a barrage of fireworks in the stadium, local news reported.

This footage by X user @nicoatienza2 shows fans – reportedly mostly of home team Godoy Cruz – in the stands creating a display from hundreds of fireworks, as smoke fills the stadium.

The game resumed three minutes after the firework barrage, and visiting team Boca Juniors beat local side Godoy Cruz 2 to 1, according to local reports.

Credit: @nicoatienza2 via Storyful