GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Security footage captured the moment a sonic boom that rocked the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area startled a sleeping dog on Sunday (6/4).

Officials said F-16 fighter jets created a sonic boom over the area while they were in pursuit of an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace around the U.S. capital, and then crashed into the mountains.

Video credit: CBS Newspath