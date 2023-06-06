Security footage captured the moment a sonic boom that rocked the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area startled a sleeping dog on Sunday (6/4). Officials said F-16 fighter jets created a sonic boom over the area while they were in pursuit of an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace around the U.S. capital, and then crashed into the mountains.
Sonic boom wakes up sleeping dog in Washington, D.C. area
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
