A four person crew splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, marking the end of the second private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, May 30.

The private mission, called Axiom Mission 2 or Ax-2, marked a milestone in spaceflight as Saudi scientist Rayyanah Barnawi became the first woman from the country to travel to space.

The four Ax-2 astronauts joined the Expedition 69 crew on the ISS, completing 20 different science experiments during their eight days aboard, Axiom said

The crew also included commander Dr Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner, and mission specialist Ali Alqarni, also from Saudi Arabia.

The mission came just over a year after Axiom Space sent its first private astronauts to the ISS, in April 2022.

