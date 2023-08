SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in the early hours of Thursday, August 3, the company confirmed.

The launch was part of the Intelsat G-37 mission and successfully deployed a communications satellite, according to Intelsat, which owns the satellite.

This footage was filmed by Trish Minogue Collins from a nearby beach and shows the rocket flying through the night sky above the ocean.

Credit: Trish Minogue Collins via Storyful